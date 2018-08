Getty Images

The Falcons added some secondary depth entering the second week of the preseason.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons signed defensive back Ryan Neal. To make room for him on the roster, they released offensive tackle Kendall Calhoun.

Neal, an undrafted rookie from Southern Illinois, was in camp with the Eagles earlier this offseason.

He’s the younger brother of former Packers outside linebacker Mike Neal.