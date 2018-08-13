Giants will “be smart” with Saquon Barkley after mild strain in practice

Getty Images

Shortly after Monday’s practice ended, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said that he thought rookie running back Saquon Barkley was “all right” after having his left leg wrapped following an injury in practice.

It sounds like further evaluation showed Barkley will be all right. Shurmur issued another statement on Monday afternoon after Barkley was examined and said that the injury is a minor one.

“Saquon has a mild strain, and we’ll be smart with him as we move along here,” Shurmur said.

The Giants will be in Detroit on Tuesday for their first joint practice with the Lions ahead of Friday night’s game. Given Barkley’s importance to the offense and the possibility of aggravating a muscular injury, it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the Giants opted to go with Jonathan Stewart and other backs during their trip to Michigan.