Here’s a suggested new helmet rule

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2018
The NFL has 24 days to fix the new rule that prohibits lowering the helmet and initiating contact with the helmet. Before the NFL can fix the helmet rule, the NFL first must admit that the helmet rule needs to be fixed, which likely won’t be happening.

But in the unlikely event that the NFL has a moment of clarity regarding the complete lack of clarity regarding the new helmet rule, we’ve applied a little elbow grease to the 21-word clusterfudge that threatens to turn football into a blend of sumo wrestling, two-hand touch, and tuck, duck, and roll.

Here’s the new language, codified at Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8: “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

It represents a near-complete gutting of the 2017 version of Rule 12-2-8, which said this: “It is a foul if a runner or tackler initiates forcible contact by delivering a blow with the top/crown of his helmet against an opponent when both players are clearly outside the tackle box (an area extending from tackle to tackle and from three yards beyond the line of scrimmage to the offensive team’s end line). Incidental contact by the helmet of a runner or tackler against an opponent shall not be a foul.”

The 2018 revision transforms the 2013 rule prohibiting the horizontal battering ram maneuver (which already was known as “spearing,” and clearly a foul) into a much, much broader provision. Gone are key words like “forcible” and “incidental,” creating an all-encompassing banishment of any and all lowering of the helmet and initiation of contact, regardless of whether the player accidentally did it and/or didn’t deliver a punishing blow.

To fix the problem, this is the new rule that the NFL should adopt immediately: “It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate contact and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent. Incidental contact by the player’s helmet with an opponent shall not be a foul.”

That’s all that needs to be done to ensure that the rule as written doesn’t become applied as written, creating a major problem for the NFL throughout the 2018 season and until the rule inevitably is changed.

Make no mistake about it. The rule inevitably will be changed. The NFL can either do it now, before a full season is marred by the new rule, or do it later, after realizing that the proper application of a bad rule has affected the outcome of contests, influenced the process of qualifying for the postseason, and/or impacted the final score of playoff games, up to and including Super Bowl LIII.

It’s inexcusable, frankly, for the league to knowingly embrace this genuine threat to the integrity of the game (as opposed to trumped-up threats like varying air pressure in footballs), when a quick and easy fix is so readily available.

So that’s the most important question to be resolved over the next 24 days. The NFL knows the pipe is leaking. The NFL knows how to fix it. Will the league admit that a fix is needed before the pipe bursts?

14 responses to "Here's a suggested new helmet rule"

  2. football is a tough sport, the helmets are hard, go to a foam type material like a bicycle helmet and and make it pointless to use the head as a projectile. Yes they would not be as durable, but as far as the impact of a blow would be lessened.

    I’m sure Riddel and the other helmet companies do not want to go to this……

  6. If recent history is our guide, the NFL will leave the rule in place all year. They will, however, play the Super Bowl under the rule as they plan to update it for next season. Then, they will take away Pats draft picks.

  7. The rule provides another mechanism for the NFL’s refs to easily fix the outcomes of games, i.e. gifting the Patriots unearned wins as every observer of the game has witnessed over and over every season.

    It’s also done for the purpose of making sure the NFL pays at little as possible in healthcare later in life to the players whose bodies they’ve grown wealthier off.

  9. Excellent job Mike! Now was that so hard?
    Now, the issue will remain as to whether these ego maniacs will accept a logical solution for the good of everyone concerned, or will they cling to the drama and controversy their clumsy blunders have created for the sake of continued headlines?

  12. 500 plus million dollars in lawsuits say get the head out of football tackling and play as much as possible. The complainers are the same ones that said the NFL doesn’t care. Talk about having it both ways.

  13. Mike Florio’s right. The management of the NFL has gone off the rails under the direction of Goodell. He’s attacked enough, but the continued protest issue was his fault in being too “PC” and not taking immediate strong leadership action. He’s created a ‘plateful’ for himself. Declining NFL TV viewership, signs of declining game attendance, growing high game ticket/parking/concession prices across the board, Leaking at NFL HQ. The cheer leader issue, yes, the misguided helmet rule, the massive gambling issue which he must address, the ‘relocation’ policy which he and the owners must address with the Raiders moving from their fan base and the clearly failed ‘relocation’ of a once great NFL franchise…the Chargers. These growing problems do not auger well for NFL owners.

  14. They will only change the rule if there is a huge fan backlash. Which sadly wont happen until some team loses due to a horrible play call. If you are passionate about NFL, make sure to voice concern in every social media channel. Perhaps then they will listen.

