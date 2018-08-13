Hue Jackson on Dez Bryant: You can’t have too many good football players

AP

Dez Bryant said last Thursday that he will be heading to Cleveland to meet with the Browns this week and one member of the team has already said he wants Bryant to stick around for the regular season.

It’s not clear whether quarterback Tyrod Taylor‘s opinion will impact the decision to sign the wide receiver and it didn’t come up when head coach Hue Jackson talked about Bryant’s visit on Sunday. Jackson framed the decision as one that will come down to how Bryant will mesh with the team on and off the field.

“It’s a discussion,” Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. “We have a lot of good things going, but at the same time I don’t think you can ever have too many good football players as long as they fit and as long as it’s the right fit for the organization, for the locker room and for all involved.”

There’s been debate this offseason about how good a football player Bryant is at this point, but the team is clearly interested in finding out as they work to flesh out a receiver group that’s missing Josh Gordon for an indefinite period of time.