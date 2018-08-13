Jalen Ramsey’s guarantees won’t void

Getty Images

Despite suspending cornerback Jalen Ramsey for one week, the Jaguars won’t be playing hardball with him contractually.

Per a league source, the Jaguars have informed Ramsey that they won’t be voiding the remaining guarantees in his contract.

The standard language used by the Jaguars in first-round contracts with guaranteed payments expressly permits guarantees to be voided for suspensions due to conduct detrimental to the team. The Jaguars specifically suspended Ramsey for “violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player,” which apparently doesn’t trigger a voiding of the guarantees.

The Jaguars arguably could have dubbed the behavior “conduct detrimental” (and possibly would have won any grievance challenging it), but they opted instead to call it a violation of team rules and “conduct unbecoming,” which apparently is different than “conduct detrimental.”

So why the distinction-without-a-difference between “detrimental” and “unbecoming”? The Jaguars possibly wanted to impose discipline without voiding of the guarantees because: (1) the gesture is irrelevant as to Ramsey, a great player who isn’t going to be cut during the term of his rookie contract; and (2) the move may have inflamed the situation with Ramsey, who already may be upset at discipline he potentially regards as an overreaction.

So what about Dante Fowler Jr., who was suspended for precisely the same reasons? His future guarantees already were voided by a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Bottom line: Ramsey’s bottom line isn’t affected by the suspension. But it wasn’t going to be impact, anyway.