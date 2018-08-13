Jarvis Landry would welcome Dez Bryant with “open arms”

AP

Dez Bryant is visiting Cleveland later this week, and by the time he gets there, every Browns player will have had a chance to lobby for him.

The latest is wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who joins the chorus started by quarterback Tyrod Taylor for bringing the former Cowboys wideout in.

According to the Associated Press, Landry said he’d welcome Bryant with “open arms” and said Bryant would bring some “attitude” in addition to his receiving skills.

While the team spent heavily on Landry this offseason, the uncertainty about the status of Josh Gordon (along with the uncertainty about Antonio Callaway‘s ability to keep it about football) makes it an intriguing potential landing spot for Bryant.

He is scheduled to visit the Browns Thursday.