Jay Gruden doesn’t rule out suspending players for practice fights

AP

Before Sunday, Washington coach Jay Gruden downplayed the possibility of fighting during joint practice with the Jets. On Monday, he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of stern punishment for those who engage in further fighting.

“We could consider doing that,” Gruden told reporters on Monday regarding the possibility of suspending players who fight. “It’s been addressed and we talked about it last night. We’ll talk about it a little bit out there and we’ll have a short, quick, fast whistle if something happens, get everything under control. But, the most important thing is for us, myself and coach [Todd] Bowles is to get good work done. Like I said, there [were] a lot of great things on tape that we can learn from. . . . I mean we had a lot of good work done, so we intend to do that today.”

Gruden still tried to downplay the fighting as an “unfortunate incident,” even though there were multiple such incidents.

“I don’t think they happen all the time,” Gruden said. “I just think they get blown up when they do happen so it seems like they happen all the time. Just have happened to us the last couple of times unfortunately and, you know, that’s on me. You know, I gotta do a better job of making them understand the importance of practice and getting work done and not fighting. One guy gets in a fight, we just gotta do a good job of letting the referees handle it, let the coaches handle it and everybody else stay back. If that happens in a game, there’s multiple ejections and penalties that will cost our football team and that’s the most important thing we gotta make sure we get across.”

Plenty of coaches manage to keep their players from fighting in practice, either when practicing as a team or jointly practicing with another team. If Gruden can’t keep his players from fighting with players from other teams, why keep engaging in joint practices?

Perhaps more importantly, why are other teams still engaging in joint practices with Washington?