Jerry Jones impressed by Randy Gregory’s early work

AP

There were things Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was willing to comment on Sunday, even though he didn’t want to discuss why he left his hat on during the national anthem.

In particular, he was proud of the way defensive end Randy Gregory has bounced back from his year-plus absence, and predicted big things for the former second-rounder with one career sack.

Gregory only recently began participation in individual drills practice, and he’s not going to play in this week’s preseason game against the Bengals, but they expect he’ll be ready for the regular season opener.

“I just know that his attitude, his want to, his genuineness, those are things that I’ve heard players talk about but I would say it’s mirrored all the way through and up through the organization,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Everybody here is rooting for him, he doesn’t want any slack but I know he sees the care that everybody has for him. I did notice some of his trademark skill out there on a couple of snaps that he took out there today. You could see that [sleekness] He’s just got the ability to create some pressure.”

Gregory hasn’t played since the final two weeks of the 2016 season because of multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, missing 30 of the last 32 games.

But he hailed Gregory’s ability and energy so far in camp, saying “burns the candle.”

“You get the …’well, he wouldn’t be doing that for a down the line guy, they wouldn’t be that tolerant of a down the line guy’,” Jones said. “That’s true that’s actually very true. It’s there because of the potential impact. That’s how come not only I do but players as well as coaches buy into that and give him every opportunity.”

Gregory’s pass-rush potential made the Cowboys take a chance when other teams wouldn’t, and they’re hoping it pays off soon.