John Brown-Joe Flacco relationship off to a good start

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed five passes in his brief appearance in last Thursday’s preseason game and one of them went to wide receiver John Brown.

That connection has been a frequent part of the team’s practices this summer as Flacco and the free agent acquisition have begun to form a strong working relationship. While head coach John Harbaugh says that Brown is a “complete receiver,” he comes to the team with a strong history of making plays deep down the field and that’s something that has been missing from the Ravens offense in recent years.

Flacco completed just under 25 percent of passes of at least 25 yards over the last five seasons, but word out of Baltimore is that things are looking better on that front. Flacco said that Brown is a major cause.

“I really think that’s a credit to [Brown] and just how well he can get off the ball and get going vertical and put those DBs in a bad position,” Flacco said, via ESPN.com. “When you don’t get that, it makes it a little bit tough to hang back there and figure out where you’re going to put the ball. I think him in particular, he’s just been doing a great job of beating guys off the line and showing guys what he’s made of.”

Brown missed time with muscle injuries the last two seasons that have been linked to the sickle cell trait he was diagnosed with during the 2016 season. He’s been healthy this summer, though, and said he’s worked to “figure out new things to stay healthy.” If that continues, it could be a healthy development for the Baltimore offense.