Jon Gruden: Gareon Conley came back faster than anyone expected

Getty Images

Gareon Conley returned to practice Monday for the first time since July 27, and coach Jon Gruden was the most excited to see the cornerback.

“He came back faster than anyone expected,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “That’s a credit to him and our training staff. We need him to get some work.”

Conley, expected to start along with Rashaan Melvin, strained his hip in the first full-squad practice. A shin injury kept him out most of his rookie season and a groin issue forced him to sit out two minicamp practices.

He participated in individual and team drills Monday.

“I was surprised he had the full pads on,” Gruden said. “We limited him, but we’ll give him more and more each day as he gains confidence working in pads.”