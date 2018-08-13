Josh Norman: Practicing against ourselves better than with other teams

AP

Washington is hosting the Jets for a series of joint practices ahead of Thursday night’s preseason game and the first of them went haywire on Sunday.

The two teams exchanged trash talk and shoves before things devolved into full-on fights between the Washington offense and the Jets defense. Things got heated enough that a pair of fans had to be separated when they started their own fracas amid the other melees.

Players often say they look forward to these practices and preseason games because they tire of hitting their teammates, but a pair of Washington players feel differently. Running back Chris Thompson said the teams are “not getting each other better” and cornerback Josh Norman voiced his own preference for practicing with his teammates.

“That’s what happen when you get in joint practices,” Norman said, via NorthJersey.com. “Personally, I think practicing against ourselves would be better. But I don’t make the rules and I certainly don’t make those calls.”

The two teams will be back on the field Monday, so we’ll see whether cooler heads are able to prevail the second time around.