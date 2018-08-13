Josh Rosen will get work with the first team in this week’s preseason game

AP

Sam Bradford will get more work in this week’s preseason game, but the Cardinals want to see rookie Josh Rosen with the first unit, too, coach Steve Wilks said Monday.

The Cardinals play the Saints on Friday night.

Rosen finished his first preseason game 6-of-13 for 41 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions, but he got no help from the Cardinals’ second-team offensive line.

“We need to improve with our second offensive line,” Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I’m not really concerned about it. I think we have a good group. They made progress back from OTAs and minicamp. It was an opportunity to see where we are right now. We’re going to get better. I think we have some guys in that second group who will step up and perform well.”

Backup center Daniel Munyer‘s shotgun snaps to Rosen were low, including one that that rolled to him. Munyer estimated he had “five or six bad ones.”

“A lot of stuff happens in football, and I think what makes you a good quarterback is the resolve to not little things phase you like that,” Rosen said. “It was no big deal.”