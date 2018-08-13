Jurrell Casey seeks double-digit sacks as Titans’ full-time 3-technique

Getty Images

Jurrell Casey is done moving around.

In Mike Vrabel‘s defense, the three-time Pro Bowler has found a home at the 3-technique.

“I’ve got to get back to double-digit [sacks],” Casey said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I’m an all-time 3-technique from here on out, so I’ve just got to get back to it. Last year I was everywhere. I played 3-technique, 5-technique, played 6, played 4. This year I can play my ground, play what I am going to do.”

Casey has 39 sacks in the seven seasons since the Titans drafted him in the third round. That includes 10.5 sacks in 2013.

Last season, Casey made six sacks, but he still made the Pro Bowl.

He quietly has become one of the best defensive tackles in the game, and he should benefit from not moving around this season.