Monday morning one-liners

RB Marcus Murphy is making a push for a Bills roster spot.

Dolphins rookie TE Mike Gesicki is confident in his blocking ability.

LB Ja'whaun Bentley had a good preseason debut for the Patriots.

The Jets are dealing with a different quarterback conundrum this year.

A groin injury is slowing Ravens LB Tyus Bowser.

Checking in on the Bengals offensive line.

Browns TE David Njoku thinks he’s on the right track.

Rookie WR James Washington is waiting for his chance with the Steelers.

Will WR Sammie Coates get a roster spot with the Texans?

Colts G Quenton Nelson‘s first preseason work garnered strong reviews.

A call for the Jaguars to grow up.

LB Rashaan Evans was at Titans practice, but still isn’t ready to get on the field.

Some observations about the Broncos’ first preseason action.

C Mitch Morse wasn’t happy with the performance of the Chiefs offensive line in their first preseason game.

Chargers rookie defenders felt comfortable in their first game action.

The Raiders have a couple of promising rookie defensive linemen.

How does Cowboys WR Tavon Austin compare to Michael Irvin?

Giants WR Cody Latimer thinks he can figure into the conversation about top wideouts from the 2014 draft.

It looks like Eagles TE Dallas Goedert avoided a serious elbow injury.

Season-ending injuries have come too frequently for Washington this summer.

The Bears packed up camp without getting LB Roquan Smith under contract.

The preseason opener was a learning experience for Lions rookie offensive linemen.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander is on track for his preseason debut.

A look at how Vikings QB Kyle Sloter played on Saturday.

The Falcons released a depth chart for this week’s game.

Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn didn’t play much in the first preseason game.

Nolan Ryan has helped Saints QB Drew Brees develop his weekly routine.

Looks can be deceiving with Buccaneers TE Alan Cross.

Cardinals rookie WR Christian Kirk made an impression in his first preseason action.

Rams S Lamarcus Joyner is at peace playing out the year under the franchise tag.

Rookie T Mike McGlinchey overcame nerves in the first 49ers preseason game.

Checking in on the Seahawks’ punting competition.