Nathan Peterman, AJ McCarron back at practice

The injuries suffered by Bills quarterbacks Nathan Peterman and AJ McCarron at Sunday’s practice were not serious.

Both Peterman and McCarron are back on the field Monday morning, according to reporters on the scene.

Peterman was the starter for the Bills’ preseason opener. McCarron seems likely to start this week, given that he and Peterman have split time with the starters throughout training camp, although head coach Sean McDermott has not announced a starter.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen, the team’s first-round draft pick, showed off his strong arm as the third-stringer in the preseason opener, but he is not expected to start ahead of Peterman and McCarron just yet.