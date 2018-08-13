Raiders, Khalil Mack aren’t waiting for Aaron Donald deal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Getty Images

A theory has been making the rounds regarding the lack of a contract between the Raiders and defensive end Khalil Mack. It goes like this: The Raiders and Mack are waiting for the Rams and Aaron Donald to get a deal done first.

That theory would be somewhat plausible if the Raiders and Mack were actively negotiating, trading proposals and waiting for the Donald deal to get done before landing the plane. But the Raiders and Mack haven’t talked since February, making it much harder to envision the Raiders and Mack waiting for the Donald deal to be finalized before essentially starting from scratch.

Also, why would the Raiders and Mack assume that Donald, who stayed away last year until the day before the season started, would sign early enough to allow the Raiders and Mack to get their deal done in advance of the Week One game between the Rams and Raiders? Waiting for Donald could have meant (and still could mean) following him into a regular-season holdout.

Another theory continues to linger regarding the Raiders’ financial wherewithal (or lack thereof) to sign Mack. Regardless of whether the team has the money now to pay Mack’s signing bonus — and to put into escrow all future guarantees covering 2019 and beyond — the Raiders and old/new coach Jon Gruden surely had the money in February.

But Gruden spent some $55 million in 2018 money on other players, taking a big chunk out of the budget that otherwise would/could have gone to Mack. Quite possibly, Gruden decided in February to move on to other players, when a deal wasn’t quickly done with Mack.

If so, Gruden likely now assumes that Mack will play for $13.846 million this year, and that the Raiders will simply franchise tag him next year. What remains to be seen is whether Mack shows up for Week One, or whether he’ll pass on game checks in excess of $800,000 each.

However it plays out, Gruden has publicly vowed to get Mack back. With no negotiations and possibly no money left in the 2018 budget to sign him to a long-term deal, whether Mack returns may be something that has nothing to do with anything Gruden says or does.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Raiders, Khalil Mack aren’t waiting for Aaron Donald deal

  1. There’s nothing to ‘wait’ for. You cannot get ‘blood out of a turnip’. The Raiders have sent their message to Khalil Mack. Kahlil Mack is sending his message to them. This cannot help the Raiders in 2018. On the field and especially off the field. Sad. I was hoping for a huge turnaround for Oakland after so many disappointments.

  2. they control him for three more years, stop letting the media tell you any differently, he’s not going anywhere, I do wish my Bills had him because we are terrible on the edge, actually we’re horrible everywhere, especially at QB, we need Tierod back

  3. These articles crack me up. Keep pushing and praying for Mack to hold-out or get dealt. Not happening. He’s not going to miss out on that much money each week. He will report week 3 of the pre-season and be ready to roll week 1 of the regular season. At the point of him returning to the team, that’s when Reggie will resume contract talks. Just like Penn last year, Reggie has said he will negotiate with players who are at camp. So when Mack returns from hold-out, that’s when he will get a new contract.

    Worst case scenario, he returns for week 1 and plays out 5th year and then Raiders franchise him back to back years before letting him walk when he turns 30 and acquiring a comp pick for his services. The end.

  4. Obviously they are waiting or atleast they would prefer to see what the market looks like before writing a check.

    How do you know or not know if Macks team is or isnt actively negotiating? plus Mack skipping time is a negotiating tactic so that throws that entire point out the window.
    Raiders can still Franchise Mack yearly if they want but they also wanna sign him before the market spirals too the point they cant afford him anymore.

    Raiders have the money plus the ability to move money around for other players over the next few years too make sure it all works without destroying the cap.

  5. Mack for $20 million a year?

    Or

    Get a 1st and a 3rd round draft pick for him to spend on defense… and use the saved $20 million for defense!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!