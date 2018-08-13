Raiders-Seahawks game moved to Wembley Stadium

Getty Images

Hours after a report of construction issues and payments for the option to use another stadium Tottenham Hotspur announced that the scheduled game between the Raiders and Seahawks would be moved to Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham was supposed to open its new stadium (which was built to NFL specs and with some planning and funding from the NFL) with a Sept. 15 game against Liverpool, but that has also been moved, along with an Oct. 6 game against Cardiff.

“We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement. “We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today. At the start of the project we asked for your support during what we knew would be a complex and challenging build and now we ask for your continued patience and forbearance.”

Mark Waller, the NFL’s executive vice president of international issues said the league was supportive, and committed to future games there.

“Everyone has been so excited about the prospect of playing in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I know all at the club are very disappointed, but determined to clear this final hurdle,” Waller said. “We totally understand the issue. We shall continue to work with them towards making our future games at Spurs a huge success. The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.”

The league will announce ticketing plans soon, after sales had been put on hold earlier this summer.