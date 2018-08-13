Randy Gregory: More went into recovery than just dealing with substance abuse issues

AP

The odds were against Randy Gregory ever returning to the football field. They’re probably just as long for him to stay on the field for long.

But the defensive end worked hard on his substance abuse issues, going above and beyond what the NFL required for reinstatement. Gregory turned his rehab into a full-time job.

That’s why the Cowboys and those closest to him believe he will beat the odds.

“There’s a lot more to it,” Gregory said, via the Dallas Morning News. “Obviously what I’ve been known to get in trouble for is the marijuana issue and substance abuse, so that is what’s going to stick to the media and the fans and that’s fine, but I would just like everyone to realize there is more to it.

“. . . It’s not just somebody walking around carelessly doing what they want. There is obviously a mental aspect to it that plays a big part in it for me that I’ve had to try to figure out.”

Gregory participated in individual drills Sunday for the first time since the 2016 season. He held his first group interview with beat reporters Monday.

He hasn’t played since the final two weeks of the 2016 season because of multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, missing 30 of the last 32 games.

“I’ve always tried to do the right thing,” Gregory said. “I know I haven’t. But I’ve tried, and I think they realize I was a person in need, and [the Cowboys] sticking by me throughout that tough part has been real important for me to get back, and I think it’s worked.”