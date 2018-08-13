Report: Broncos lose Jamal Carter for season

Getty Images

The Broncos have reportedly lost a member of their secondary for the entire season.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that safety Jamal Carter tore his hamstring during Saturday’s preseason game against the Vikings. Carter is looking at season-ending surgery to repair the injury, although Klis adds that Carter is expected to solicit another medical opinion before making any final decisions.

Carter made the Broncos as an undrafted free agent last year and played in all 16 games. He was on the field for nearly 75 percent of the team’s special teams snaps and ended the year with 11 tackles.

Carter’s injury leaves the Broncos with Darian Stewart, Justin Simmons, Will Parks, Su'a Cravens and Dymonte Thomas at safety.