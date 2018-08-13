Report: Construction delays at new Tottenham stadium could impact NFL

Getty Images

The NFL is supposed to host a game in a new London venue this year, but construction delays could potentially compromise that plan.

According to a report from Neil Ashton of The Sun, the owners of the English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur have made a payment to the English FA for the option to play their games at Wembley Stadium until the end of the year.

The Seahawks are scheduled to play the Raiders there on Oct. 14, and the NFL had already been making provisional plans to play that game at the national stadium instead, putting ticket sales for that game on hold.

Tottenham have played at Wembley during the construction of the new building, which was supposed to be unveiled during a Sept. 15 match against Liverpool. The report said that “site insiders” claim there is “no chance” the stadium will be ready then, which has caused Tottenham to make plans to play English Premier League and Champions League group stage games (which begin in late September and continue through early December) at Wembley.

Spurs also have home dates scheduled there on Oct. 6 and Oct. 28. They’ll play Fulham in a “home” game at Wembley this weekend.

“Spurs have taken up the option to come to Wembley for a number of Premier League home games and the home games in the group stage of the Champions League,” an FA official told The Sun. “However, it is still their intention to play their home games at White Hart Lane after the Fulham game (at Wembley).”

Whether it’s related or not, Tottenham just wrapped up a transfer window (the equivalent of free agency) without signing any new players.