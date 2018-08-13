Report: Dolphins cut Gabe Wright after his fight with Kenyan Drake

Getty Images

The Dolphins released veteran defensive tackle Gabe Wright shortly after he threw an elbow at running back Kenyan Drake, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wright “grazed” the helmetless Drake with an elbow to the back, per Jackson, whose source said it was “uncalled for.”

It was one of several fights in camp Monday.

“Everyone is getting tired of hitting each other,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “In camp, that’s what happens in the NFL about this time every year, every team.”

In his fourth season out of Auburn, Wright has played 13 games, including one with Miami last season. He was a long shot to make the roster anyway, via Jackson, with Akeem Spence, Davon Godchaux, Jordan Phillips and Vincent Taylor expected to be the Dolphins’ defensive tackles and William Hayes splitting time at end and tackle.