Report: Raiders, Donald Penn agree to restructured contract

Left tackle Donald Penn‘s future with the Raiders appeared up in the air until Monday. That’s when he agreed to a restructured contract, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders receive new team-friendly parameters for a player returning from a significant injury. Penn, in turn, gets more guaranteed money over the next two years.

Penn, 35, was scheduled to make $6 million in base salary this season, with $3 million of it guaranteed. He had another $2.35 million he could have earned in bonuses and incentives.

Penn remains on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from December foot surgery.

He skipped training camp last summer in a contract holdout. He reported August 23, and three weeks later, the Raiders rewarded him with a two-year, $21 million extension.