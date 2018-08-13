Report: Roquan Smith finalizing deal with Bears

Getty Images

Roquan Smith, the final unsigned draft pick, is close to being the last signed draft pick.

The Bears and the first-rounder are finalizing an agreement and should have the deal completed by the end of the day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The sides have only language left to complete in the contract before it’s signed.

Smith has held out of training camp, with his representation at odds with the team over whether Smith would lose guaranteed money if he is ever suspended.

His holdout is one of the longest since the NFL’s 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement largely dictated the salaries of all draft picks.