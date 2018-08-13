Rumors swirl of Rams, Aaron Donald closing in on a deal

Getty Images

From being in the same zip code/area code/ball park to having increased dialogue, the evidence has been mounting publicly that the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are closing in on a long-awaited contract extension.

Privately, the evidence of a looming consensus also is beginning to pile up.

Per a league source, chatter is increasing regarding the possibility of the Rams and Donald getting a deal done soon. If it happens, it will mean that the two sides found a way to bridge the gap between how the Rams value Donald, and how Donald values Donald.

Whatever it ends up being — if it ends up being — get ready for the possibility of good news for the Rams, and bad news for anyone who will be facing a defense that will feature Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, and Marcus Peters.