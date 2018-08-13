Rumors swirl of Rams, Aaron Donald closing in on a deal

Posted by Mike Florio on August 13, 2018, 11:08 AM EDT
From being in the same zip code/area code/ball park to having increased dialogue, the evidence has been mounting publicly that the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are closing in on a long-awaited contract extension.

Privately, the evidence of a looming consensus also is beginning to pile up.

Per a league source, chatter is increasing regarding the possibility of the Rams and Donald getting a deal done soon. If it happens, it will mean that the two sides found a way to bridge the gap between how the Rams value Donald, and how Donald values Donald.

Whatever it ends up being — if it ends up being — get ready for the possibility of good news for the Rams, and bad news for anyone who will be facing a defense that will feature Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Aqib Talib, and Marcus Peters.

9 responses to "Rumors swirl of Rams, Aaron Donald closing in on a deal

  1. Too many egos and too many ME players.
    Defense will not be that spectacular, snd in fact, will not get to the Super Bowl

  3. Good. Mack soon to follow. And then we can lay all of these fake rumors to bed about the Raiders being broke, Gruden hating Mack and the Raiders trading him.

  6. Lifetime Ban For Kneelers says:

    August 13, 2018 at 11:25 am

    Too many egos and too many ME players.
    Defense will not be that spectacular, snd in fact, will not get to the Super Bowl

    ______________

    You mean to many ME players like Marcus Peters who didn’t stand for the Anthem in Kansas City but was standing for the Anthem with the Rams?

    You mean ME players like Aqib Talib that said the coaching staff from McVay, Phillips, and the positional coaches that holds the players to the highest of accountability and it’s easy to fit into their culture?

    You mean ME players like Ndamukong Suh where in reports from Miami he didn’t really care about being around teammates and ate in his car; but with the Rams after practice staying out to continue working with the younger guys?

  7. Mack can’t get done because the Raiders can’t write a $80 Million check to guarantee the player’s funds, it’s simply not going to happen. I think he goes back to Buffalo for a home-town discount.

  8. Hey Tashan Harrison, don’t you just love all the haters on here?

    The Rams have a great team culture, a top 5 coaching staff, and a great mix of young and old players to get the job done. “Too many egos, the D is thin, 4–12 at best”…and these comments are coming from Bills and Saints fans.

    The Bills need all the help they can get, especially with “6-picks Peterman” vying for a starting job. And we crushed the Saints (in New Orleans) with our “no depth defense”. Maybe the Saints fans should worry about that paper thin secondary that allowed Diggs to be wide open in overtime 😂

    Go Rams!

Leave a Reply

