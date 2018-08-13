Saquon Barkley tweaks leg, Pat Shurmur thinks he’s OK

AP

Giants running back Saquon Barkley showed off his knack for making big plays in Monday’s practice, but the team got a scare in the process.

Barkley reeled in a long Kyle Lauletta pass down the sideline with his fingertips before going to get checked out by members of the team’s medical staff. Barkley had a wrap and ice pack put on his left leg for a short time, but it was off by the time he and the rest of the team walked off the field.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said he didn’t see what happened to Barkley, but that he thinks all is well.

“Think he’s all right, we’ll find out,” Shurmur said, via Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

The Giants are headed to Detroit for Tuesday’s start to joint practices with the Lions. If there’s any doubt about Barkley being 100 percent, he’ll likely be limited for those sessions.