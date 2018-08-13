Seahawks tackle Jamarco Jones sustained high-ankle sprain

Getty Images

Seahawks fifth-round pick Jamarco Jones sustained a significant left ankle injury in Thursday’s preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones was engaged in a pass block when he was rolled up on from behind by Colts defensive tackle Hasaan Ridgeway. Jones was tended to and needed to be carted off the field.

While X-rays were negative, Jones still badly sprained his ankle and then some.

“He’s got a bad ankle sprain,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Sunday. “He didn’t break his leg, but he had a real bad, serious ankle sprain. It’s a high-ankle sprain plus. He’s hobbling around pretty good right now.”

Jones began camp at his traditional left tackle spot from college at Ohio State before recently beginning to work on the right side of the line.

Tackle Isaiah Battle also was injured in the game when a player fell into the side of his knee in the third quarter. Battle avoided any serious injuries and is considered day-to-day.

“He should be OK,” Carroll said. “It was not serious, nothing showed up on the test and stuff. He should be OK in a couple of days.”