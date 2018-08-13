Sean McVay: Aaron Donald reports are “news to us”

Getty Images

A rash of reports emerged on Monday that the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are finally close to a new deal. Coach Sean McVay pushed back on the sudden momentum.

“I’ve seen a lot of reports out there, but that’s news to us,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “So, no news on that front for us. Same thing as just the dialogue, but as far as anything that’s changed, it hasn’t changed.”

That’s not what’s privately emanating from those close to the discussions. There’s a palpable sense that the two sides are indeed close.

Of course, it only takes one of the two sides to make an unreasonable demand as the plane is landing to keep the wheels from touching down. But there have nevertheless been multiple indications that the Rams and Donald, after months of trying, are getting toward a long-term deal that would tie Donald to the Rams for years to come.