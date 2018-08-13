Shamarko Thomas signing with Broncos

AP

The Broncos lost safety Jamal Carter to a hamstring injury in their first preseason game and that loss has led them to look in another direction for secondary help.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Shamarko Thomas will sign with the team. Thomas was released by the Colts on Saturday.

Thomas’ release came a couple of days after he was ejected from the team’s game against the Seahawks for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seahawks wide receiver David Moore.

Thomas was a 2013 fourth-round pick by the Steelers and spent four seasons in Pittsburgh before joining the Bills last year. Thomas played 12 games and recorded nine tackles in Buffalo.

Carter reportedly tore his hamstring against the Vikings and is set to miss the entire season.