Steelers make a change to offensive line group

Getty Images

The Steelers signed their second offensive lineman in as many days.

Center Oni Omoile is the newest member of the group. The team announced his signing a day after they added tackle Zach Banner to the 90-man roster.

Omoile went undrafted out of Iowa State in 2016 and signed with the Raiders. He spent the year on Oakland’s practice squad and then spent time with the Jaguars and Bengals last year without seeing any regular season action.

B.J. Finney is in his third season as the backup center behind Maurkice Pouncey. He hurt his quad in last week’s preseason opener.

The Steelers waived offensive lineman Parker Collins with an injury designation in a corresponding move.