Sunday’s Fowler-Ngakoue fight continued after Jaguars practice

The Jaguars have one of the most impressive collections of young defensive talent in the NFL.

They also have some issues to deal with.

According to the Associated Press, yesterday’s practice fight between defensive ends Dante Fowler and Yannick Ngakoue apparently didn’t end with the video shared by the Florida Times-Union.

According to the AP, General Manager Dave Caldwell had to step in to the effort to separate the two defensive ends outside the practice field.

Ngakoue and Fowler (pictured here in happier times) reportedly exchanged words while walking off the practice field, which was after the fight captured on video.

Outside the practice field gates, it rekindled, and that’s when teammates including Calais Campbell, coaches, security guards, and Caldwell tried to break it up, with Caldwell leading Ngakoue away by the wrist.

Fowler was later suspended by the team, as was cornerback Jalen Ramsey after he blew up at the local reporter who shared the video.

This is the latest off-field incident the Jaguars have had to deal with regarding Fowler, and the question becomes whether they think a week to cool off will allow him to co-exist with his teammates.

They didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on the former No. 3 overall pick’s rookie deal, making this a contract year for Fowler. But he has been surpassed on the field by Ngakoue, who had 12.0 sacks last season (Fowler has 12.0 in two seasons). Whether or not that has a factor in the tensions, the Jaguars have to decide if this kind of intra-positional problem will persist. They’re fortunate to have a solid leader like Campbell in that room, but it’s unclear how this one will play out when Fowler returns.