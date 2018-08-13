Terrelle Pryor won’t play on Thursday

AP

Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is taking part in this week’s joint practices with Washington, but he won’t be facing his former team in Thursday’s preseason game.

Pryor said on Monday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, that he will not be in the lineup this week. He did not play in last week’s game against the Falcons either.

Pryor dealt with ankle trouble during the offseason and revealed that the injury was actually a broken ankle. He said that he’s had some hip issues as he’s adjusted to running again and has been limited to 10 snaps per practice.

Missing preseason games won’t help Pryor’s bid to make the Jets roster out of camp, but the team’s potential need for receivers in the early part of the season could be a mitigating factor. ArDarius Stewart has been suspended for the first two games of the year and Robby Anderson could also face league discipline after a pair of arrests in the last two years.