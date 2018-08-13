Texans swap out a wide receiver, bring in Quan Bray

Getty Images

The Texans brought in a receiver with a little more experience, who could add something to the return game.

The team announced the signing of wideout Quan Bray. To make room for him on the roster, they waived wide receiver DeAndrew White.

Bray was released by the Bills last week, after they traded for Corey Coleman.

Bray spent his first three seasons with the Colts, making the team as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and winning the return jobs. He picked up with the Bills late last season after being released from injured reserve in Indianapolis. He has six career receptions.