Thomas Davis thinks player’s history should factor into PED suspensions

Posted by Josh Alper on August 13, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
AP

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis will serve a four-game suspension to open the regular season after testing positive for a substance banned under the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

That suspension is the standard for a first violation of the policy, but Davis thinks that one size fits all is the wrong way to go when issuing discipline. Davis was named the 2014 NFL Man of the Year in recognition of his community work and he thinks that a player’s history should factor into the punishment.

“The NFL has a tough job on their hands when you think about assessing fines, assessing punishment for certain things,” Davis said, via ESPN.com. “I mean, you would like to think they would take into consideration the player and what the guy has done over his career, but that’s not a part of what goes into it. Ultimately, the rules says we’re responsible for what we put in our bodies. I’ve just got to do a better job of understanding what’s in the things I’m taking.”

There are disciplinary decisions in the NFL that do offer room for discretion, but performance-enhancing substances wouldn’t seem to be a good place for them if an equal playing field is the goal. Allowing some players to use banned substances without the same threat of penalty would leave the league with multiple sets of rules that hinge on matters other than the offense in question.

3 responses to “Thomas Davis thinks player’s history should factor into PED suspensions

  1. No if anything it should be a 6 game penalty. In a sense, it is cheating. You are using a drug to gain a unfair advantage over your opponent. You break the rules, you serve the consequence. If people took PEDs and got 1 game, they’d be more encouraged to do it due to less penalty time.

  2. His claim is that he had been taking a substance for a long time the league banned an ingredient in the supplement and he was caught unawares. Now he’s right, and taken responsibility since the get go, that it’s up to him to check. But he’s taking an over the counter supplement with no prior offenses.

    Davis aside, I feel it’s a bit hypocritical of the league to ban PEDs but hand out pain killers to enhance player’s ability to take the field. I just don’t know if there is enough difference between Vicodin and HGH to warrant giving one on the field of play but banning the other in training.

  3. I would think the incentive to use PEDS increases later in a player’s career so it makes no sense to take into account prior history.

