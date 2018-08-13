Vikings place Nick Easton on injured reserve, sign Kaleb Johnson

Getty Images

The Vikings moved offensive guard Nick Easton to injured reserve Monday, opening a roster spot for Kaleb Johnson. Easton will miss the season with a neck injury that required surgery last week.

Johnson adds much-needed depth at the position, with guard Mike Remmers also having missed time with an ankle injury.

The Bears cut Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson, in his fourth season out of Rutgers, joins his sixth NFL team. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

He originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He also has spent time with the Browns, Cardinals and Chiefs.

At Rutgers, Johnson started 50 consecutive games while playing multiple positions along the offensive line.