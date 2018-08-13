Washington puts Robert Davis on injured reserve

Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Robert Davis broke his leg and tore his LCL during practice on Saturday and his season officially came to an end on Monday.

The team announced that Davis has been placed on injured reserve as a result of his injuries. Head coach Jay Gruden said on Sunday that Davis will have surgery and then start a long rehab process that will likely stretch into the start of the 2019 offseason program.

Davis is the third player Washington’s lost for the season recently. Running back Derrius Guice and tight end Manasseh Garner are also out for the year with knee injuries.

Davis was a sixth-round pick in 2017 and appeared in one regular season game last year. Washington filled his roster spot by signing wide receiver Dan Williams III.