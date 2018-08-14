49ers waive Alan Knott to make room for Alfred Morris

Getty Images

The 49ers on Tuesday finally made the signing of Alfred Morris official, announcing a one-year deal with the veteran running back. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived offensive lineman Alan Knott.

Knott originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of South Carolina after the 2018 draft.

The 49ers needed Knott’s roster spot to add depth at a position hit by injuries. Jerick McKinnon has a strained right calf, and Matt Breida will miss the rest of the preseason with a shoulder injury.

San Francisco lists Raheem Mostert and Joe Williams as the third-string running backs.