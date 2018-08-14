Anthony Barr reiterates his desire to remain in Minnesota

Getty Images

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr reiterated Tuesday that he wants to remain with the Vikings long term. It remains unknown whether the sides are anywhere close to an extension.

“I’m just focusing on being here and getting better, so we’ll let that figure itself out,’’ Barr said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Barr, 26, is entering the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $12.3 million. The former first-round draft pick has earned Pro Bowl honors the past three seasons.

The Vikings, of course, have the franchise tag they can use on Barr, so he’s not going anywhere. The team also has a history of getting extensions done it wants to get done.

Minnesota signed linebacker Eric Kendricks, defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver Stefon Diggs to long-term deals since the end of last season. It’s a good bet the Vikings will get Barr done, too.

Barr has missed recent practices with an undisclosed injury and didn’t play in the preseason opener. Coach Mike Zimmer wouldn’t talk Barr’s absence other than to say it had nothing to do with the linebacker’s contract.

Barr wasn’t about to make the mistake Terrelle Pryor did in drawing the ire of Jets coach Todd Bowles for revealing his ankle injury.

“I’m out here just getting better each day,’’ Barr said. “I’m with the team. What the future holds, I have no answer for that.’’