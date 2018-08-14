Ben Roethlisberger being evaluated for a possible concussion

AP

Quarterbacks are supposed to be off-limits in training camp, but Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a hit today that left him being evaluated for a concussion.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said after Tuesday’s practice that Roethlisberger was currently under evaluation.

“Ben Roethlisberger sustained a hit today in practice. He is being evaluated by team doctors as part of the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said.

Roethlisberger has had at least three documented concussions in his NFL career. Roethlisberger said in 2016 that he self-reported a concussion and was glad the culture of football is changing so that players feel more comfortable asking for concussion evaluations.

“Probably everybody that has played the game of football hasn’t reported an injury,” Roethlisberger said in 2016. “And for me, it wasn’t about an injury — I’ve played through many injuries — but when you talk about your head, that’s a different ball game. You can replace a lot of body parts, you can’t replace a brain. You see the effects of it from past players, players who have taken their lives, the CTE stuff, all that stuff. And, you know, I’m thinking about my family, and long term. And yeah, I love this game, and I love by brothers that I play football with. And I would encourage any player that has an issue with their brain to just report it properly.”

There was no immediate word on whether Roethlisberger will miss any practice time, or whether he’ll play in Thursday night’s preseason game in Green Bay.