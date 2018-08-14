Ben Roethlisberger makes early exit from practice

AP

The Steelers will close out their final practice of training camp without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the field.

According to multiple reports from practice, Roethlisberger went down to the turf after throwing a pass during a drill. He remained down for a brief period and reporters noted he was holding his head once he got back up, although there’s no official word on what led him to go down to the ground.

Roethlisberger left the drill and, as captured on video by Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, then left the practice field after a conversation with a group of people including General Manager Kevin Colbert and head athletic trainer John Norwig.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier on Tuesday that Roethlisberger will not play against the Packers on Thursday night. Whether he will miss anything else as a result of what happened during practice will be the subject of future updates.