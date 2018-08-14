Bill Belichick won’t respond to Lane Johnson’s comments

AP

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has thrown salt into the Patriots’ Super Bowl wound since the offseason began, repeatedly criticizing the Patriot Way and Bill Belichick.

Johnson apparently isn’t approaching Thursday’s game at Gillette Stadium as a meaningless preseason game.

“I’m ready,” Johnson told KYW Newsradio, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “I’ve been waiting on this ever since the Super Bowl was over with. It’s time.”

Belichick was asked about Johnson’s repeated shots at what the Eagles player has called a “fear-based organization.” Of course, the Patriots coach had little to say.

“We’re focused on what we’re doing,” Belichick said. “We need to have a good practice today and try to improve our team today. That’s what we’re going to do.”

For months this offseason, Johnson took shots at the Patriots.