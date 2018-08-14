Bills G.M.: “Nothing’s changed” regarding LeSean McCoy’s status

Getty Images

On Monday, word emerged of a lawsuit against Bills running back LeSean McCoy arising from the attack on his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. On Tuesday, a Bills official addressed the lawsuit for the first time.

“Nothing’s changed, and we see LeSean here for the future,” G.M. Brandon Beane told the Associated Press. “You take all allegations seriously, but until the police say there’s something there, we’re not going to act on anything without them saying there’s legit evidence. It’s an open investigation. Nothing has come forward that said any of these things are true. So until that would happen, I don’t think anything will ever change.”

That explanation isn’t entirely correct; if, under the Personal Conduct Policy, the league’s investigation “leads the Commissioner to believe” that a crime of violence may have been committed, McCoy can be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List and unavailable to the Bills.

For now, there’s no indication that McCoy will be charged criminally, or that the league will determine that he may have been responsible for a crime of violence. Still, the circumstances are sufficiently curious to compel the Bills to have a Plan B ready to go, in the event that the investigation leads to evidence suggesting that McCoy may have instigated the attack on Cordon.