Broncos claim receiver DeAndrew White off waivers from Texans

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos claimed wide receiver DeAndrew White off waivers from the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

White was waived by the Texans on Monday for the addition of receiver Quan Bray.

White initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s spent time with the 49ers, New England Patriots and Texans in his three years in the NFL. He’s appeared in six regular season games over that span, recording three catches for 42 yards.

To make room on their roster, the Broncos waived/injured wide receiver Corey “Philly” Brown, who had been in concussion protocol after a weight room accident.