Cardinals sign Austin Wolf, release Rashad Ross

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed receiver Austin Wolf on Tuesday, the team announced. Arizona released receiver Rashad Ross in a corresponding move.

Wolf is an undrafted rookie free agent from Akron. He played in 42 games, with 23 starts, during his college career and made 83 receptions for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns.

As a senior, Wolf played in all 12 games and had 33 receptions for 476 yards and five touchdowns.

Ross, 28, last took a regular-season snap with Washington in 2016.

He entered the league in 2013 with the Titans. He also has had stints with the Chiefs, Bears, Chargers, Lions, 49ers and Bills.

Ross has nine career receptions for 192 yards and a score in 22 appearances. He also has 34 returns for 812 yards and a touchdown, with a long return of 101 yards in 2015.