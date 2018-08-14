Carson Wentz on Week 1: It’s going to be close

AP

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz set a goal of being on the field in Week 1 shortly after he tore his ACL last year and he’s stuck to that goal over the last eight months.

That game against the Falcons is three weeks from Thursday and Wentz hasn’t done full team drills since the opening days of training camp. The team made that move to cut down on injury risk rather than in response to a setback, but it leaves doubt about whether he’ll be in the lineup for the opener.

Wentz acknowledged that doubt during an appearance on WIP Tuesday and said he expects the ultimate call to come down to the wire.

“I obviously would love to be out there,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It’s going to be close. It’s going to be close. I’m still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it’s not just my decision. There’s coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I’m at and time will tell here.”

With Nick Foles on hand, the Eagles have a comfortable option in the event they don’t feel Wentz is ready to go on September 6.