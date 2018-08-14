Carson Wentz on Week 1: It’s going to be close

August 14, 2018
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz set a goal of being on the field in Week 1 shortly after he tore his ACL last year and he’s stuck to that goal over the last eight months.

That game against the Falcons is three weeks from Thursday and Wentz hasn’t done full team drills since the opening days of training camp. The team made that move to cut down on injury risk rather than in response to a setback, but it leaves doubt about whether he’ll be in the lineup for the opener.

Wentz acknowledged that doubt during an appearance on WIP Tuesday and said he expects the ultimate call to come down to the wire.

“I obviously would love to be out there,” Wentz said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s been my goal all offseason ever since the injury. It’s going to be close. It’s going to be close. I’m still eyeing that date. At the end of the day, it’s not just my decision. There’s coaches and doctors that really have the final say. I really like where I’m at and time will tell here.”

With Nick Foles on hand, the Eagles have a comfortable option in the event they don’t feel Wentz is ready to go on September 6.

  6. Career is over?? c’mon with the hyperbole, it’s an ACL and there’s no reason to rush back from that.

    I still think Eagles should have traded that SB MVP if they’re going all in on Wentz; would have setup a tremendous future.

    Real Talk, is this dudes career over? I sure hope not, but this stinks the Luck ordeal.

    How so? Wentz tore his ACL in December, it’s really not been that long since then. He progressing and it’d be ahead of the usual expected schedule if he sees the field week 1

  11. The Philthydelphia football team has proved nothing – they have done what other one year wonders have done – win a Super Bowl. That is not remarkable at all.

    Wentz has also proved he is not intelligent and has no common sense – and he can’t complete a year on a team that supposedly was good.

    The Philthy team better hope and pray that Foles can play because this team is going to need him a lot this upcoming year – now that the one asset that Wentz had, his legs, is gone, he’s going to be harassed and sacked repeatedly. And likely hurt again.

  15. Wentz tore his ACL in December I believe. It typically takes almost a full year to come back from such an injury. If he is talking about coming back in September then that is well ahead of schedule. If the Eagles (and Wentz) are smart, they will go with Foles and give Wentz the proper amount of time to rehab the knee.

  16. Career over? Maybe, maybe not.Anybody remember another NFC East QB named RG3? The Rookie of The Year that was going to “revolutionize the quarterback position”? Sky was the limit for that guy too….

  18. Foles was in the right place at the right time. Lightning won’t strike twice. Foles is an 8-8 QB on a good not-great team. There’s a very real chance the Eagles open 0-1. But 4 of the next 5 games are a cake-walk, which favors the route to play Foles if they want to play super conservative with brace dependent Wentz.

    An easy schedule may hand the Eagles the division. But anyone that thinks they’re some super power team will see they’re sadly mistaken when they face formidable opponents.

    The Philthydelphia football team has proved nothing – they have done what other one year wonders have done – win a Super Bowl. That is not remarkable at all.

    You are right…they’ve proven nothing, except for, you know, winning the Super Bowl. The apex of the very sport itself.

    I love some peoples’ logic.

