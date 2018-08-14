Chandler Catanzaro: I’m gonna be fine

AP

Chandler Catanzaro‘s first game as the Buccaneers kicker could have gone better.

Catanzaro missed a field goal and an extra point against the Dolphins last week. That’s not what the team was looking for when they signed Catanzaro to a three-year deal this offseason after running through several kickers over the last two years, but the veteran says things will work out.

Catanzaro said he knows what went wrong on last week’s kicks and has “already moved forward.”

“It’s taken some experience and it’s controlling what I could control, which is the next kick,” Catanzaro said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “I can’t control what people are saying about me, what’s going on outside of the circumstance — all I can control is my foot on the ball. It’s me and the ball out there. I’m gonna make a lot of kicks. I’m gonna be fine.”

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said he feels fine about Catanzaro. The team looked at some other kickers last week, but those workouts were scheduled before Catanzaro’s missed kicks as the Bucs were looking for someone to potential save some wear on Catanzaro’s leg as the season gets closer.