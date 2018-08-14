Christian Hackenberg’s first two Eagles passes are picked off

Getty Images

We should start with the disclaimer, that it’s easy to read too much into training camp play-by-play, and that without context of the drill in question and the personnel involved, it would be unfair to pile onto people.

But still, Christian Hackenberg’s first practice as an Eagle is kind of a mess.

Via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hackenberg’s first two passes of his first reps in practice were intercepted.

The former Jets second-rounder was signed Sunday and talked to reporters yesterday, admitting it was going to be difficult to make the roster, but that being there was “better than sitting on the couch.”

He has a point there. But he may be back on one soon.