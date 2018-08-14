Colts sign Tion Green, waive William Ossai

Getty Images

The Colts signed free agent running back Tion Green, the team announced Tuesday. Indianapolis waived linebacker William Ossai from the non-football illness list.

Green played five games with the Lions as a rookie in 2017 and had 42 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

He played in 46 games at the University of Cincinnati, finishing with 445 carries for 2,072 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also made 47 receptions for 295 yards and returned nine kickoffs for 193 yards.

Ossai signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 1. He appeared in 48 games, with 22 starts, at San Jose State and finished with 169 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.