Darius Slay thinks Odell Beckham looks just fine

AP

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham didn’t play in the team’s preseason opener, so he got his first chance to work against someone other than his teammates during Tuesday’s joint practice against the Lions.

He spent some of the day matched up with Lions cornerback Darius Slay, who has faced Beckham in each of the last two regular seasons. Slay didn’t see where last year’s fractured ankle created a difference between the player he faced in those games and the one on the field now.

“He looks like he’s going,” Slay said, via NJ.com. “He’s catching the rock, and running the rock. He’s always been explosive. He’s never going to lose that, except when he turns 50, I suppose. But, he’s always been explosive. Other than that, he’s Odell. That’s just it.”

Slay’s report is good news for a Giants offense that missed Beckham a great deal last season.