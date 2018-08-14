David Johnson: Our offense is stacked

AP

Cardinals running back David Johnson only played two snaps in the team’s first preseason game last week, but he made them count.

Johnson got his first two carries since the season-ending wrist injury he suffered in Week 1 last season and went for 14 yards both times. That was a welcome reminder of what Johnson can do on the field when he’s healthy and it was a message Johnson was hoping to send.

He also wants people to know that the offense is more than a one-man show.

“Yeah, that was the biggest thing,” Johnson said, via Bob McManaman of AZCentral.com. “I wanted to let everyone know I’m back. I think the team and the Cardinals’ fan base knows, but I think the biggest thing is letting everyone else know that not just that I’m back, but our offense is stacked — our front line, the receivers are stacked and the quarterback is doing good.”

One thing Johnson didn’t mention there is the fullback spot, but it’s another thing he likes about the offense in Arizona this year. He said he’s “very excited” about having Derrick Coleman and Elijhaa Penny helping him find running room as he pushes to bounce back from last year.