De Smith dismisses notion of a “drop-dead day” for resolving anthem issue

The regular season begins in 23 days. Ideally, the NFL and NFL Player Association would agree on a revised anthem policy before the start of the games that count. The man who runs the NFLPA doesn’t see it that way.

“I don’t believe we should have a drop-dead day,” DeMaurice Smith told Jason Reid of TheUndefeated.com. “These are intractable issues that players feel passionately about. It’s issues of race. It’s issues of inequality. It’s issues of criminal reform and social justice reform. Now, I certainly understand the mentality of some people in the league who think that things should begin and things should end.”

Plenty of people in the league would love to see this one end, ideally with the players agreeing that all will stand for the anthem. Failing that, the league would prefer that any players inclined to protest remain tucked out of view during the anthem.

The union, which not long ago was believed to be inclined to potentially agree that all players will stand, is being coy.

“We didn’t create the anthem policy,” Smith told Reid. “They did. It’s a strange world to then admit that you impose this policy without us, then try to somehow put some deadline or steadfast objective outcomes for an issue that we didn’t create.”

Smith is absolutely right. The league initially created, either strategically or through legal malpractice, a policy that requires players to be on the sideline for the anthem but that doesn’t require them to stand. The league acknowledged two years ago that, as applied, this policy does not require players to stand. The league reiterated that position consistently until, in May 2018, it imposed Anthem Policy 2.0, without speaking to the union.

The union filed a grievance based on the blatant failure to bargain with the players over the major change to a clearly important work rule. As evidenced by the decision to press pause on the enforcement of Anthem Policy 2.0 against players, the league apparently realizes that the grievance has merit — and the league clearly hopes that the union will work something out.

Smith sees the irony in this approach, and he’s willing to make not-so-subtle reference to it.

“There have been times when we have tried to engage the league on reaching mutually acceptable solutions and they’ve chosen not to do that,” Smith told Reid. “This is one of the first times where they have tried to seek a mutual solution. I think it’s positive.”

It’s definitely a positive for the union, because the union has very real leverage. They could cut a deal that helps the league clean up its mess over the anthem in the hopes that the broader relationship would change, but that would invite the very real risk that the league will show its gratitude by resorting to its scorched-earth methods of dealing with the NFLPA.

So maybe the anthem issue gets resolved once and for all not before the start of the regular season but the end of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. That’s the best way for the NFLPA to get the most out of the leverage it now has.