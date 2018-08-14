De Smith dismisses notion of a “drop-dead day” for resolving anthem issue

Posted by Mike Florio on August 14, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
The regular season begins in 23 days. Ideally, the NFL and NFL Player Association would agree on a revised anthem policy before the start of the games that count. The man who runs the NFLPA doesn’t see it that way.

I don’t believe we should have a drop-dead day,” DeMaurice Smith told Jason Reid of TheUndefeated.com. “These are intractable issues that players feel passionately about. It’s issues of race. It’s issues of inequality. It’s issues of criminal reform and social justice reform. Now, I certainly understand the mentality of some people in the league who think that things should begin and things should end.”

Plenty of people in the league would love to see this one end, ideally with the players agreeing that all will stand for the anthem. Failing that, the league would prefer that any players inclined to protest remain tucked out of view during the anthem.

The union, which not long ago was believed to be inclined to potentially agree that all players will stand, is being coy.

“We didn’t create the anthem policy,” Smith told Reid. “They did. It’s a strange world to then admit that you impose this policy without us, then try to somehow put some deadline or steadfast objective outcomes for an issue that we didn’t create.”

Smith is absolutely right. The league initially created, either strategically or through legal malpractice, a policy that requires players to be on the sideline for the anthem but that doesn’t require them to stand. The league acknowledged two years ago that, as applied, this policy does not require players to stand. The league reiterated that position consistently until, in May 2018, it imposed Anthem Policy 2.0, without speaking to the union.

The union filed a grievance based on the blatant failure to bargain with the players over the major change to a clearly important work rule. As evidenced by the decision to press pause on the enforcement of Anthem Policy 2.0 against players, the league apparently realizes that the grievance has merit — and the league clearly hopes that the union will work something out.

Smith sees the irony in this approach, and he’s willing to make not-so-subtle reference to it.

“There have been times when we have tried to engage the league on reaching mutually acceptable solutions and they’ve chosen not to do that,” Smith told Reid. “This is one of the first times where they have tried to seek a mutual solution. I think it’s positive.”

It’s definitely a positive for the union, because the union has very real leverage. They could cut a deal that helps the league clean up its mess over the anthem in the hopes that the broader relationship would change, but that would invite the very real risk that the league will show its gratitude by resorting to its scorched-earth methods of dealing with the NFLPA.

So maybe the anthem issue gets resolved once and for all not before the start of the regular season but the end of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement. That’s the best way for the NFLPA to get the most out of the leverage it now has.

12 responses to “De Smith dismisses notion of a “drop-dead day” for resolving anthem issue

  1. I say let them all kneel and watch the fans turn away. I would not give a dime to a cause that disrespects the flag, and that means I won’t to games, either. Glad there are enough fools out there yet to buy my season tickets, but when they dry up I’ll be turning them in.

  2. It sucks its all about leverage and negotiating to do the right things for the good of the NFL, players, and society. The Anthem, Marijuana, Social issues, even player punishment for real crimes proven by the justice system could be fixed easily. Tagliabue and Upshaw made it work and neither was exactly a dynamo. Both of these current clowns make way more money and do a much worse job. I could do it. Heck, even Florio could do it :-)!

  4. For the LAST time; NFL ratings are NOT down if you take into account that ALL TV ratings are down (due to streaming services, YouTube, piracy and a host of other non-football related issues). Revenue actually INCREASED last year and pro football is still outperforming just about every other genre.

    If you don’t believe me, Google it! And remember, just because your favourite autocrat tells you something that doesn’t make it true. All these so called boycotts are affecting the NFL about as much as the truth affects Donald Trump!

  5. Such bs. Cant we just end this crap on both sides and play the you know..um ..game that we want to see? Enough of this, articles, news coverage, cameras on them for their..hey look at me moment, when we all know in reality this is getting nothing done. Cops now refusing to police certain neighborhoods since people dont want them there is not a win win situation. There are bad apples in all professions, and unfortunately police too. But painting them all out as bad guys is bs as well, and we all know it. Respect goes both ways and people need to respect police just as they need to respect us.

  6. DeMaurice Smith said: “These are intractable issues that players feel passionately about. It’s issues of race. It’s issues of inequality. It’s issues of criminal reform and social justice reform. ”

    True, but this is NOT the way to address the issues and fix them.

  7. Dear god NFL possibly has the worst union in all sports along with the worst commissioner to boot. Dear god this is never going to end at this rate cause neither side will budge

  8. The fake patriots waving their MAGA hats are mostly too poorly educated to read the Made In China labels on the hats they are so proud of. I guess Trump thinks it “makes America great” to send jobs to Chinese workers instead of creating work in America.

  9. 6,845 BRAVE Americans have lost their life just while these players have been alive. Making millions with no thanks.

  10. BS. In 2013 the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act), Smith-Mundt Act was repealed which means government and news media propaganda is totally legal against Americans..

    Look at all of the race stories and ‘mass shootings’ since 2013. You see a pattern???

  11. “I don’t believe we should have a drop-dead day,” DeMaurice Smith told Jason Reid of TheUndefeated.com.” – And there you have it, one f the most racist writers in all of sports on the most racist sports site on the web. Seriously erodes any value of Smith’s comments….

  12. I completely support the players’ right to kneel, protest, etc, but the pragmatic question is becoming, what’s the point at this stage? What is it changing?

    The anthem stuff is a striking way to get people’s attention and create an explosive discussion, but at this point it looks a little ridiculous to still be doing it after all this time, without any accompanying focused or organized efforts outside the games to address the issues.

    It shouldn’t be up to the players to fix a huge social issue, but they have a lot of power. They are wealthy celebrities with huge connections in media and in communities. If players got together and presented a demand to the league to start working on joint efforts to work on the issues in communities, it would have a huge impact.

    In that sense, the anthem protest is almost literally the least they could be doing. If they want to help the issue, they need to really take action that goes beyond symbolism.

    NOT to spare the hurt feelings to right-wing snowflakes who can’t handle free speech, but to actually help the issue they “feel passionately about”.

